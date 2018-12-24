close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

OPF School holds funfair

Islamabad

December 24, 2018

Rawalpindi : OPF Public School, Kallar Syedan arranged a two-day funfair, says a press release.

The School administration and teachers arranged colourful stalls of delicious eastern dishes like ‘gol gappay’, ‘channa chat’, and ‘dehi bhalay.’

Entertainments like ‘horse riding’ made the children excited. A large number of parents and other guests attended the funfair and enjoyed the event. The most attractive things for the children were different rides such as flying boat ferris wheel, swings etc. Music also amused the students and guests as well. A huge number of guests were seen on palmistry stall. Parents of the students admired this healthy activity and urged to conduct it every year.

