Christmas bazaars set up

LAHORE: Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said that 16 Christmas bazaars and 11 fair price Christmas shops had been established in the division. He said five Christmas bazaars were established in Lahore, six in district Sheikhupura, four in Kasur and one in Nankana Sahib. He said that in Lahore Christmas bazaars were functional in Yuhanna Abad, Kot Lakhpat, opposite Railway Headquarters, Jallo Mor Batapur and China Scheme.