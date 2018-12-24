close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

Christmas bazaars set up

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

LAHORE: Lahore Division Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha said that 16 Christmas bazaars and 11 fair price Christmas shops had been established in the division. He said five Christmas bazaars were established in Lahore, six in district Sheikhupura, four in Kasur and one in Nankana Sahib. He said that in Lahore Christmas bazaars were functional in Yuhanna Abad, Kot Lakhpat, opposite Railway Headquarters, Jallo Mor Batapur and China Scheme.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore