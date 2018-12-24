Pakistan to be corruption-free, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said a developed “Naya Pakistan” which is free from corruption and injustice is the destination the PTI government.

“We are heading towards the destination rapidly under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said while talking to the delegation of the party workers who met him at his camp office here on Sunday.

He said the younger generation would be given such a Pakistan where merit, justice and rule of law would prevail. The poor would get the same facilities which the elite were enjoying, he said.

The minister said the former rulers only made big claims of serving the people but did nothing for the welfare of the masses. The past rulers looted the national resources mercilessly which result in problems of unemployment, poverty and ignorance for the people of the country.

Aslam Iqbal said the people had expressed confidence in the PTI and it would fulfil their expectations. He said the priorities and policies had been finalised under the 100-day plan. A new era of progress and prosperity would start in the country after the implementation of the policies, he claimed.