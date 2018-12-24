A special convocation held for 1980s’ graduates

Excited just like new, young graduates, over 300 consultant physicians, surgeons, professors and medical trainers of the Sindh Medical College’s (SMC) batches of 1984, 1985 and 1988 finally received their MBBS and BDS degrees at a special convocation on Sunday.

Now serving as well-established professionals at the best health care facilities and medical universities across the globe, they had not had their convocations due to poor law and order situation.

Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent in North America President Dr Iqbal Zafar Hamid was the chief guest, who also received his degree during the convocation. Offering his support in strengthening medical education and training at the Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), he said all the graduates of SMC and JSMU are willing to help turn their alma mater into the world’s best medical education institute.

JSMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Rafi welcomed the alumni to the convocation and said the university was created as a result of the efforts made by the alumni. Prof Rafi said they are working on strengthening the connections between the university and its alumni in the areas of guidance and mentoring of current students, continued medical education programmes for the faculty and students, renovation and development of new facilities at the universities, and promoting original research.

The convocation’s organiser Dr Rahat Naz said that among the graduates were a doctor couple who had studied together at the SMC in the 1980’s. Another physician, whose doctor son was also present on the occasion, said his son had received his medical degree before him, but now he can also claim that he had received his medical degree from the university’s VC.