Teflon roofs imported from Germany for NSK enclosures

KARACHI: The renovation and development work at National Stadium Karachi (NSK) is likely to be completed in the middle of February, writes Syed Intikhab Ali.

The PCB has informed the management of the construction company that PSL matches would be held here in March, and the development work should be done by the end of February, ‘The News’ has learnt.

More than 70 percent work has been completed. Sources said the first consignment of Teflon, imported from Germany, has reached Pakistan for installation of roofs at the enclosures. Experts from Singapore are to install the roofs.

The sources said that teflon is commonly used in all big stadiums of various disciplines. It is a fiber-made, flexible material used at venues of football, cricket, baseball, and other sports competitions.

Teflon protects the spectators from extreme weather conditions and roofs made of it are also appealing to the eye. These fabrics filter light, cut down on glare, and provide broad illumination to large interior spaces.

A drainage system is also part of the Teflon-made roof.The sources added that experts from Singapore would reach here in a few days and start its installation. Two more consignments of teflon are to arrive. The remaining work is running side by side.

The PCB has said the last eight of the 34 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches would be played in Pakistan — three in Lahore and five in Karachi. The final is to be held on March 17 in Karachi.The roofs of many enclosures at NSK had got rusty and so had to be removed. The PCB sources said that all public bathrooms at NSK have been renovated. The press room, the commentators’ gallery, and VIP boxes have either have been completed or are near completion.