Death in custody

The death of the University of Sargodha CEO Mian Javed Ahmed while in custody has raised questions over the treatment of persons in jail as well as on how NAB and prison authorities deal with those in its custody. Images of Ahmed’s chained and handcuffed dead body appeared on social media this past Friday, raising outrage over the treatment of people in custody. To start with, Ahmed was not a dangerous criminal who had to be kept in chains. In fact, a NAB spokesperson has said that the NAB chairman had issued strict orders that he not be handcuffed during NAB custody. Which raises the obvious question: why was Ahmed in handcuffs? This leads to even more serious questions about the powers that are granted to NAB. The accountability bureau deals with financial crimes, not violent crime. In such cases, measures such as handcuffs in public seem to have no legitimacy whatsoever. Financial crimes are usually investigated through tracing paper trails, producing witnesses and confessions. Perhaps that is the work that NAB needs to be focusing on.

As it stands, NAB has denied Ahmed was in their custody. Camp Jail officials have claimed that he was sent to Services Hospital when he complained of chest pain. His family, though, says that he was not taken to hospital despite his complaints of ill health. The IG Prisons has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter – which should be made public. What is clear is that this death in custody has compromised the entire investigation. The University of Sargodha CEO had been arrested over serious charges of receiving bribes to open illegal sub-campuses under the public-private partnership policy. The issue of illegal sub-campuses and non-HEC approved degrees is a serious one, which involves more than the officials of the universities where the practice is in vogue. Both NAB and the Punjab jail authorities need to explain the optics of Ahmed’s handcuffed dead body. In NAB’s own words, Ahmed was in perfect health when he was sent to jail in late October. How does a perfectly healthy man die within three months of being sent to jail? At a time when NAB’s practices are already being questioned for selective targeting, it is even more necessary that this is thoroughly investigated so that any and all questions are out to rest. In the meanwhile, both prison authorities and NAB officials may need to rethink their behaviour towards detainees.