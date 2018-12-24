close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

Out in the open

Newspost

The spell of cold air since the last two weeks has finally welcomed chilling winter in Hyderabad. For school-going children, it is difficult to leave their comfortable beds and go to school.

Even when children manage to reach school, they are met with another challenge of bracing cold, piercing winds as the government schools they go to do not have a proper roof. The Sindh government has to take effective action to improve the infrastructure of Hyderabad’s government schools.

Saber Otho

Hyderabad

