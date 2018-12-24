A breath of fresh air

The consensus reached between the opposition and treasury benches on the formation of parliamentary committees in the National Assembly augurs well for the cause of democracy in the country. It is just like a breath of fresh air in the pent-up and fraught political atmosphere. The PTI government acted big by conceding the PAC chairmanship to Shahbaz Sharif. This gestures will contribute towards the promotion of democratic culture in a country where healthy traditions of parliamentary democracy have long gone to the pot.

Similarly, the unopposed election of the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee is another positive sign which indicates that our politicians have the capacity to work together. If sincere and sustained efforts are made by our public representatives to tackle various problems, including terrorism, extremism and the financial crisis, Pakistan will soon find itself back on track.

Muhammad Aqil Khan Rokhri

Mianwali