The new airport

The new Islamabad airport continues to be plagued with problems. Sometime back, one of the boarding bridges had collapsed. Fortunately, no one suffered injury from the unexplained incident. An inspection was ordered of all bridges at the airport, the findings of which have not been disclosed. Later, a roof of the building, housing the customs set up caved in, endangering the lives of employees and visitors. Luckily, no one was hurt and the customs area was shifted to a safer place. Recently, the main runway of the airport was closed by the airport authorities for some repair work and operators were asked to use the other runway.

The new Islamabad international airport has been built at a colossal cost of Rs110 billion, a significant portion of which is in foreign exchange, while the original estimates were Rs35 billion. Despite the huge escalation in cost, the quality of material used is poor while shoddy workmanship is evident. A cost audit should be carried out by the Auditor General of Pakistan and a thorough probe must be initiated by NAB.

Erum A Baig

Karachi