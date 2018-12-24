close
December 24, 2018
December 24, 2018

No healthcare

Newspost

December 24, 2018

While it is the responsibility of the state to provide healthcare to citizens, in Pakistan the mushroom growth of private hospitals has completely taken over the healthcare sector.

Even though private hospitals offer good healthcare facilities, they charge an arm and a leg for even small treatments. As a result, it is only the rich who can afford to pay for their medical expenses. Labourers who earn the minimum wage of Rs15,000 cannot even think of paying for hospital charges. The authorities concerned need to step in to provide affordable healthcare to the poor.

Mujeeb Ali

Larkana

