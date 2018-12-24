From garbage to electricity

Almost 50 tonnes of garbage is disposed in the self-created dumping site in Salhad, Abbottabad every month. This creates a bad impression on tourists. The PTI government allocated Rs3 million on the Abbottabad beautification project. But, under the project, the authorities have only built a concrete wall on the side of this garbage site. While the wall has blocked the unfavourable view, it hasn’t stopped the smell coming out of the garbage. Erecting a wall is not a proper solution to this problem. If properly managed, the heaps of garbage can be utilised to create electricity.

It is estimated that on average between seven and eight tonnes of solid waste is generated daily, of which between two and three tonne is collected by the local administration and dumped in the Salhad dumping site. This means that the city generate a total of 3000 tonnes of solid waste annually, which can be used to produce 1.9×106 kWh of electricity. The government should consider this suggestion to resolve the garbage problem efficiently.

Ashfa Sattar

Abbottabad