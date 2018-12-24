Ahmed Shah Panel wins Arts Council’s elections

KARACHI: The Ahmed Shah Penal has won the elections of the Arts Council of Pakistan with big margin here on Sunday while one group has boycotted the polls. Ahmed Shah was elected president after securing 2,323 votes, while Athar Waqar Azeem was elected Vice-President after getting 2,252 votes, Ejaz Farooqui was elected secretray after obtaining 2,151 votes, Khalid Arain was elected Joint Secretary after receiving 2,042 votes, Treasurer Qudsia Akbar secured 2,227 votes.

Talat Hussain, Hasina Moin, Kashif Girami, Munawar Saeed, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Huma Mir, Iqbal Lateef, Ambreen Haseeb Amber, Ayub Shaikh, Asjad Bukhari, Uzma-al-Karim and Imran Ammo were elected members of the Governing Body.

Meanwhile, a woman reached a local police station to register a case against Ahmed Shah and others after a fight erupted during the general body meeting while the police and Rangers controlled the situation. The candidate of the Arts Forum Panel Qandeel Jafri was pushed and knocked down, which led to a fight between both the contesting groups and the meeting was disrupted.

Later, the election process was restarted despite the boycott of the Arts Forum Panel that staged a sit-in on the MR Kiyani Road. Meanwhile, Chairman Arts Council of Pakistan and City Commissioner Iftikhar Ahmed Shalwani presided over the general body meeting. The polling continued till 10pm and over 3,000 members cast their votes.

Later, the DC South, Salahuddin, sealed the ballot boxes under his supervision. A case was registered against President Ahmed Shah and accomplices at the Arambagh Police Station for allegedly torturing a woman.