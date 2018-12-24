No religious discrimination in Pakistan: Malik

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate's Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that there was no religious discrimination in Pakistan as people of all faiths had the freedom in teaching, practicing, worshiping and celebrating their faiths and festivals. “Today from this Church while celebrating the Christmas happiness with my Christian brothers and sisters, I invite the US President Donald Trump to visit Pakistan and celebrate Christmas with us to witness religious freedom and harmony in Pakistan," he said while addressing a function to celebrate Christmas with Christians at a local Church here on Sunday.