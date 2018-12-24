WHO appreciates Pakistan’s commitment to universal health coverage

Ag APP

Islamabad: The World Health Organisation (WHO) commended the strong commitment of Pakistan in attaining universal health coverage.

According to details, the appreciation came from the organisation’s Regional Director for Eastern Mediterranean Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, on conclusion of his first two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The role of Ministry of National Health Services in polio eradication and advancing the agenda of the government for universal health coverage was particularly acknowledged by Dr Al-Mandhari.

Further, the director also recognised the ministry’s initiatives for population control, expanding health insurance and strengthening family-based health care in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan had emphasised on the need of paying special attention to increase country’s export potential in the medical sector.

PM Khan had said that best healthcare facilities to the general public was the foremost priority of his government. Few days earlier, Federal Minister for Health Aamir Kiani had assured that half of the population of Pakistan would have health cards for free medical treatment by the next year. Health cards would be able to get medical treatment free of cost at private hospitals up to 720,000 rupees, as per the minister.