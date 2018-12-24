PTI govt stands by weak segments: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said no obstacle in the establishment and development of New Pakistan will be tolerated as the PTI government is standing with the weak people.

The work done by the PTI government in 100 days is more than the progress of other governments in their whole tenures, the chief minister said while talking to different delegations here on Sunday.

Previously, the resources were restricted to just a few areas. Former rulers ignored the issues of deprived areas due to which the areas became more and more vulnerable, he said, adding, “We will develop every under-privileged tehsil and the PTI government will extend all facilities to far-flung areas.”

Usman Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was moving towards a bright future. He said that he was monitoring the ongoing development programmes in the province.