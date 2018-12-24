close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

PTI govt stands by weak segments: Buzdar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said no obstacle in the establishment and development of New Pakistan will be tolerated as the PTI government is standing with the weak people.

The work done by the PTI government in 100 days is more than the progress of other governments in their whole tenures, the chief minister said while talking to different delegations here on Sunday.

Previously, the resources were restricted to just a few areas. Former rulers ignored the issues of deprived areas due to which the areas became more and more vulnerable, he said, adding, “We will develop every under-privileged tehsil and the PTI government will extend all facilities to far-flung areas.”

Usman Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was moving towards a bright future. He said that he was monitoring the ongoing development programmes in the province.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan