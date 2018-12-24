BISP to make female beneficiaries ‘self reliant’

Islamabad: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to facilitate its female beneficiaries through providing them employment opportunities to generate income for their families and become self-reliant.

BISP will collaborate with Telenor Pakistan (TP) to involve 20,000 female beneficiaries, in the pilot phase, to become employees as retailers of GSM products and get benefit from financial products of TP and Telenor Micro Finance Bank (TMFB), an official of BISP told APP.

This will enable financial inclusion of the BISP beneficiaries to generate income on their won and support their families. BISP will not be restricted to provide just financial assistance to the deprived women but also chalk out plans to make these women less dependent.

This initiative will help these women to stand on their own feet and work for the better future of their children, the official said. In this regard, a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by BISP, TP and its subsidiary TMFB recently.

This partnership would serve as a Collective Social Responsibility towards the betterment of society and good mix of Public Private Partnership as well. The official said BISP is committed to upscale the partnership to more districts of Pakistan to facilitate maximum number of female beneficiaries.