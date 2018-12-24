DRCs in KP have settled 6,208 cases

PESHAWAR: The Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) received a total of 8,828 cases during the current year from across the province of which 6,208 were settled.

A Police Department handout said on Sunday 1,423 cases were referred to other relevant forums for legal action and 1,197 are under process. The DRCs in Peshawar settled 444, Mardan 1,086, Nowshera 256, Charsadda 129, Swabi 1,392, Swat 315, Kohat 259, Karak 128, Hangu 150, Lakki Marwat 134, Buner 310, Upper Dir 115, Lower Dir 42, Chitral 14, Shangla 175, Torghar 3, Abbottabad 118, Haripur 292, Mansehra283, Battagram 26, Bannu 370 and Dera Ismail Khan 167.

The DRC was established in Peshawar in 2014 to bring about a positive change at the police station level and ensure prompt settlement of petty disputes amongst the general public. Due to its success and the ever-increasing trust of the public in this system, a strong need was felt for replicating it in other areas of the province.

Later, such councils were established all over the province in each and every district. A large number of people are approaching these councils for resolution of petty disputes. The purpose of establishing the councils is to provide prompt and free of cost justice to the public.