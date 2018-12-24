Cold weather forecast for most parts

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with foggy conditions was observed in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next few days. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold weather in northern parts of the country.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning and night hours. Frost is also expected in the upper parts of the country. No rainfall was recorded across the country. Sunday’s lowest temperature was recorded in Skardu where the mercury dropped to -11°C while in Lahore maximum temperature came down to 16.3°C.