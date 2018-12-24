Police arrest suspect in Upper Kohistan honour killing case

MANSEHRA: The police on Sunday arrested the alleged killer of four people, including two girls, in Upper Kohistan district. "We have arrested the suspect who will be produced before a local judge for physical remand," District Police Officer Abdus Saboor told reporters.

He said that a section of media misquoted him that a jirga decree was behind the murders of the four people. "I reserve the right to sue such media, which totally misquoted me that four people were killed by the decree of a jirga," the official said, adding: "This is an individual act by the suspect and I never said that any jirga decree is behind this."

He said that four people including two girls were shot dead by their cousin when he witnessed all the four in fields. "Media should never create hype, particularly in such cases where people are being killed in the name of honour," he added.