close
Mon Dec 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

Police arrest suspect in Upper Kohistan honour killing case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2018

MANSEHRA: The police on Sunday arrested the alleged killer of four people, including two girls, in Upper Kohistan district. "We have arrested the suspect who will be produced before a local judge for physical remand," District Police Officer Abdus Saboor told reporters.

He said that a section of media misquoted him that a jirga decree was behind the murders of the four people. "I reserve the right to sue such media, which totally misquoted me that four people were killed by the decree of a jirga," the official said, adding: "This is an individual act by the suspect and I never said that any jirga decree is behind this."

He said that four people including two girls were shot dead by their cousin when he witnessed all the four in fields. "Media should never create hype, particularly in such cases where people are being killed in the name of honour," he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan