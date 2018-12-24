Death of teacher in hostel triggers protest

PESHAWAR: A young teacher hailing from Chitral was Sunday found dead in a private hostel which sparked protest from the family and well-wishers.

The protesters led by Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, social worker Sadiq Amin and others gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They placed the body of the deceased on the road to press the authorities and staged a protest to identify the killers and take stern action against them.

According to police, the deceased was a teacher in Royal International School, a private institution, and he has been teaching there for the last five years. “He was found dead in his room. Apparently, no firearm or any other injury was found on his body. Also, there was no struggling sign in the room where his body was found,” said the police official, adding, “His room was locked from inside. A person present in the adjacent room was brought to Paharipura Police Station. His both cell phones are with him, money is intact in his purse.”

The body was sent for post-mortem, and they were waiting for a detailed chemical analysis of the body”, said the official.