Special SC bench to hear cases in Lahore

LAHORE: A special bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan will hear public interest cases at the Lahore registry of the Supreme Court on Monday (today).

The cases include suo motu action on progress of pending inquiries relating to fake bank accounts, suo motu action on transfer of the Islamabad Inspector General Police on political grounds, suo motu action on illegal and unlawful occupation of property by Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar (MPA) and Muhammad Afzal Khokhar (MNA).

The bench will also hear a case of alleged illegal encroachment over properties belonging to the Hindu community in Sindh and construction of Nai Guj Dam. The CJP is likely to hold court at SC’s Lahore registry till Friday.