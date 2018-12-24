EPD to amend polythene bag ordinance in Punjab

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Department (EPD), Punjab, has planned to get amended the Polythene Bag Ordinance, 2002 very soon.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by EPD Provincial Secretary Dr Zafar Nasrullah Khan here on Sunday. The secretary assigned the legal wing of the department to immediately start work on formulation of draft plastic bag act, 2019.

Dr Asif Ali Qaiser, Chairman Polymer Department, UET, Dr Yasir Gill, UET, Dr Saira Taj, principal scientific officer, PCSIR Laboratories, Syeda Malika, director general, EPA and Syed Nasim-ur-Rehman Shah, director, EPA, attended the meeting. Nasimur Rehman said it was discussed that the impact of plastic bags on human health and environment was significant. It is well known that plastic bags release toxins on exposure to heat and sunlight, he said, adding the toxins find way into hot eatables carried in them.

They end up in trash, small part of which then ends up in landfills while the larger part is subject to open burning. Either situation is very poor for the environment as burning can lead to the release of toxic gases and increase in level of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

In the landfill sites, plastic bags decompose slowly over hundreds of years, releasing toxins in the land continuously which ultimately seep into ground water. “In our particular circumstances plastic bags often find their way into storm water drains and sewers, clogging them and leads to a chain of insanitary conditions and additional costs”, the official said.

Dr Zafar apprised the meeting that legislation already existed i.e. Prohibition on Manufacture, Sale, Use and Import of Polythene Bags (Black or any other Polythene Bags below Fifteen Micron Thickness), Ordinance 2002.

The Ordinance provides that no person shall manufacture, sell, use or import black polythene bags or any polythene bag below fifteen micron thickness or offer any eatable and non-eatable goods in any black polythene bag or any polythene bag below fifteen micron thickness.

Any person who contravenes this provision, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with fine which may extend to Rs. 50,000 /or with both. However the sale of undesirable plastic bags continues unabatedly. With a view to arrest this situation, Environment Protection Department (EPD) has decided to amend this law to make it more effective.

Nasimur Rehman told that the bags thickness would be increased as India had fixed minimum 50 micron thickness and in China it was 60 micron. He said it was also realised that there was a need for an awareness campaign to discourage the use of the light weight and low thickness polythene shopping bags.

It is also discussed that the amount of fine would also be increased, besides enhancing the monitoring scope. Now powers will also be delegated to officials of Local Government Department and district administration in addition to the officials of EPA to make it more effective, Nasim concluded.