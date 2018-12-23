Only Fawad Ch can do politics over bodies: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday criticised Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet and said only he could do politics over bodies.

Taking a hit at Chaudhry’s tweet on the death of former Sargodha University official Mian Javed, Marriyum said, “Only Fawad Chaudhry can do politics over a body.

“Such a statement regarding a person who left this world is the height of ill-mentality and apathy,” she added.

The PML-N leader said, “They [government] are now showing haste to save themselves from public criticism on the media.”

Earlier on Saturday, Chaudhry lamented the difference in treatment of imprisoned 'rich and the poor'. He took to Twitter and said, “If you are rich and powerful, then in the broader interest of democracy, your house in the ministers’ colony will be declared a sub-jail. The greenbelt in front of your house will be made part of your bungalow in the name of security and you can do the government’s audit.”

Chaudhry added that if you are poor then even after death you will be handcuffed. “If you are poor then even after death you will be shackled to keep your soul from escaping and your body will be put on display," he said.

A day earlier, pictures of the body of former Sargodha University official Mian Javed went viral on the social media with handcuffs still on and were severely criticised. NAB had arrested Javed earlier in October along with former Sargodha University vice-chancellor Dr Mohammad Akram Chaudhry and four other university officials.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, the suspects were accused of receiving millions in bribes for allowing third parties to establish illegal sub-campuses.