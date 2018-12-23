US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan was a Taliban demand

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said that Shakil Afridi was not being released by Pakistan in exchange for Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Talking to the media here at Qila Qasim Bagh after inauguration of a flower exhibition, he said Pakistan was initiating unconditional peace talks with Afghanistan and it would continue making efforts for lasting peace in the neighbouring country.

The minister said that Pakistan released a few Taliban leaders as goodwill gesture in a bid to create favourable environment for peace talks. He said US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan was a demand of Afghan Taliban. The Afghan people have to decide whether they want to live together or not, he added.

Qureshi said the United States reviewed its policy and Pakistan was taking part in peace talks with Afghanistan without any conditions. He said that he had met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during his tour and extensively discussed opportunities of peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was speaking on Kashmir dispute, but India was using forces in the held valley, which is not a solution. The Indian military option in Kashmir was largely destroying Kashmir region. He said that he had written a letter to United Nations’ secretary general, exposing Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

He said Pakistan had achieved a lot of diplomatic successes on foreign front. When PTI government had taken over the public offices, there was tension between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. But, later the Saudi government decided to transfer $3 billion to Pakistan as a result of successful talks with the Saudi Arabia, he said. The Saudi Arabia would give a $12 billion package to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan improved relations with United Arab Emirates (UAE) also, and its Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan is visiting Pakistan in the first week of January.

About the International Monitory Fund (IMF), he said the financial body would have to demonstrate flexibility on its conditions. He said the PTI government inherited crippling economy. He said the Foreign Office had invited ambassadors of 11 countries on Dec 27-28 to discuss viable opportunities for investment in Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Asad Umar would address the envoys’ conference, he added.

Qureshi said the PTI had initiated debate on creation of south Punjab province in the National Assembly. He said he had talked with the opposition leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif for creation of south Punjab province. He said all political parties should seriously think about the possibilities for creation of south Punjab province in the interest of people of this remote region. The region faces discrimination and deprivation due to past government’s policies, and the PTI was making efforts for creation of the south Punjab province. He said the PTI was not going back on its promise of creating the south Punjab province.

A full-fledged administrative secretariat would be established soon in south Punjab. The PTI government has planned earmarking a separate budget for south Punjab to end sense of deprivation among people.

Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that a top priority of the PTI was to eliminate corruption from the country and curb mega corruption.

Qureshi said the PTI government has provided all opportunities of justice to Mian Nawaz Sharif. The judiciary is free and the PTI government has no influence on the judiciary.

The foreign minister welcomed US President Donald Trump’s initiative to withdraw half of the US troops from Afghanistan. He said that Trump’s decision was good for Afghan peace talks. He said that Pakistan had welcomed Afghan peace talks held in Abu Dhabi.