PFA seizes 1,300kg unhygienic meat

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have seized 1,300 kilograms substandard and unhygienic meat of ill animals during an operation in the provincial metropolis.

Enforcement teams shut down four beef points over failure to meet the standards of Punjab Pure Food Regulations here on Saturday.

PFA Director General Capt (r) Muhammad Usman said here on Saturday that PFA seized 450kg meat from Hajveri Beef Shop, 400kg meat from Jillani Beef Shop, 300kg meat Numan Beef Shop and 150kg meat from Shahzad Beef Shop.

He said all the confiscated meat was sent to Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company for discarding.