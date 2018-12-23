Kashmir integral part of Pakistan: AJK CJ

SIALKOT: Chief Justice Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court, Justice Ch Ibrahim Zia on Saturday said Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan, which was why Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah declared it as a jugular vein of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while addressing the lawyers of District Bar Association Sialkot here at Allama Iqbal Hall.

He expressed sorrow over the silence of United Nations regarding Indian atrocities and brutalities on Kashmiri people.

Justice Ibrahim Zia urged the international community to take action against India on human rights violations in Held Kashmir.He said Kashmiris were struggling to get Kashmir liberated from Indian yoke and burying their martyrs under Pakistani flag. He said Pakistan was incomplete without the freedom of Kashmir.