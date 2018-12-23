Govt to bring judicial reforms, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the lawyers’ community is the backbone of the economy and the present government will introduce judicial reforms and would announce special packages for them.

Talking to a delegation of Jhelum Bar Association, the federal minister said the importance of lawyers cannot be overlooked in our society and the present government will take strong measures to extend maximum facilities to them.

He stated that PTI’s government was dedicated to ensure equal justice and law for all whether the person belonged to rich or poor community. He said that PTI’s manifesto largely speaks of bringing revolution for middle class and it was only possible if the justice system will work equally for all the communities.

He added that when Shahbaz Sharif or Khawaja Saad Rafique was being arrested then it is assumed that democracy and economy is in danger and the Parliament will not run.

The federal minister appreciated the Prime Minister Imran Khan's step of converting PM House into a research university and said that it will be proved as one of the biggest research university in Asia.

He also mentioned that all the politicians of the past who have education from government schools in the country, except for a few who were educated abroad, are well educated and have a sound knowledge of the country, he said. However, that is not the case now, he added.

He said that the quality of education in the country was declining which needs improvement. He hinted that there is definitely something wrong with the new education system and the government should be focusing on improving it.

Advocate Chaudhry Farhat Kamal presented Rs100,000 cheque to Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as contribution for Diamir-Bhasha Mohmand dam fund.

President District Bar, Malik Asif Nadeem welcomed the minister and eulogised the services of his family including the minister's grandfather Chaudhry Awais, Chaudhry Altaf and Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf for development of Jhelum Bar.