Hospitals in tribal districts to be developed: minister

MIRANSHAH: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Hisham Inamullah Khan on Saturday said that backward tribal districts would be brought on a par with developed areas of the province according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a jirga of elders and officials of Health Department at Miranshah hospital, the minister said that the aim of his visit to North Waziristan tribal district was meant to check the health facilities being provided to the patients in hospitals. Hisham Inamullah, who visited Miranshah for the time first as minister, said that the people of tribal districts would be provided the same facilities as being given in Peshawar and elsewhere in the province.

The minister announced up-gradation of Razmak hospital from D to C category besides establishing Level-1 trauma centre, CT Scan and thalasimia unit in the hospital. He said that specialist doctors and gynaecologists would also be provided to the hospital. The minister later visited various sections of the Women’s Hospital.