Woman injured in firing incident

SIALKOT: A woman sustained injuries in a firing incident at the residence of a PML-N woman leader.
According to police, an unidentified assailant opened firing at the residence of Nusrat Jamshed Malik, President of (PML-N) Woman Wing of Sialkot City, at Nishat Park in the limits of Kotwali police. As a result, Parveen sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. The motive behind the firing is being investigated by the police.
