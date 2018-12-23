Fertilizer price violators warned

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Saturday warned violators of fertilizer price regulations of strict action. Addressing a meeting of the Agricultural Advisory Committee, the DC said shops of violators would be sealed and cases would be registered against those involved in selling substandard fertilizers.Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Dr Sajjad Hussain briefed the meeting. The DC said more than 4,613 farmers had been registered for farmer cards. He said registration process for farmer cards would continue till the registration of all land owners. Meanwhile, two fertilizer dealers were booked on charges of selling substandard fertilizer.