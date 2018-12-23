Israeli fire kills three Palestinians

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Three Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were killed on Friday by Israeli fire during protests and clashes along the Gaza border, health officials in the Hamas-run enclave said.

Teenager Mohammed al-Jahjuh was "hit in the neck by a bullet (fired) by Israeli soldiers", ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP.

Abdelaziz Abu Sharia, 28, and Naher Yasin, 40, died from their wounds after being shot in separate incidents along the heavily fortified frontier with Israel, Qudra and a hospital official said. The Israeli army said around 8,000 Palestinians had gathered at spots along the border, burning tyres and launching an incendiary device at soldiers that did not reach the troops.

Israel's military said it had opened fire "according to operational procedures" in place, without elaborating.