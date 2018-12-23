BB SHAHEED ITF FUTURES: Wehnelt crowned singles champion

ISLAMABAD: Third seed Kai Wehnelt’s impressive performance earned him the men’s singles title in the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures Tennis Championships at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts here on Saturday.

In front of a capacity crowd, the German surprised second seed Rio Noguchi of Japan 6-1, 7-5 in the final to win the third and last Futures tournament hosted by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) this year.

The final turned out to be a one-sided affair as Wehnelt’s blazing start put him in early ascendency that almost continued till the end. His powerful crosscourt and down the line shots helped him take control of the proceedings.

Noguchi, who was a slow starter, could not match Wehnelt’s aggression and conceded the first set rather tamely.

It was in the second set that the second seeded Japanese tried to put up a fight and raced to a 3-1 lead when the German hit back with some sizzling serves, backed by some powerful forehand shots.

Wehnelt not only overhauled the lead but also made full use of his opponent’s double faults and close misses. The second set was a struggle of controlling the proceedings with the German getting more than lucky to see the game titling in his favour.

“It was a good final and credit goes to my strategy and power. I started playing aggressive tennis right from the word go. I adopted the same approach that was my forte in the semi-finals of the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championships last week against the same player,” Wehnelt said.

He said he was pleased to beat a higher ranked player. “I did it twice in a row against the same opponent,” he said.

Noguchi again rued missed chances. He said if he had succeeded in winning the second set, he would have emerged as the winner. “I admit getting off to a slow start. However, once I settled down in the second set, I attained a position to win it. I missed a couple

of good opportunities to kill the set,” the Japanese said.

In the boys’ Under-18 singles final of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Ranking Tennis Tournament, Mohammad Shoaib beat Ahmed Kamil 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, Senator Taj Haider and former minister Humayun Saifullah Khan distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up.