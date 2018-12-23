Exhibition of rare documents, photographs of Qauid tomorrow

Islamabad : The National Archives of Pakistan is going to celebrate the Quaid’s Day on 24th December by mounting an exhibition of rare documents and photographs of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Islamabad.

The proposed exhibition will be inaugurated by Fazal Abbas Maken, secretary, Cabinet Division on Monday (December 24), at 11 a.m.

The exhibition will remain open for public for two days i.e. December 24 and 25. 2018.

As the subject of archives is not commonly known, this will be a great opportunity for effective introduction of archives and its importance to the public at large

Efforts of the National Archives of Pakistan will be highly beneficial for all segments of the Society.