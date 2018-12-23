All Pakistan Women Chambers Summit ends

Rawalpindi : The Presidents of All Pakistan Women Chambers Presidents’ on the conclusion of the three day All Pakistan Women Chambers Summit on Saturday presented declaration/proposals containing demands for acceptance by the government mainly Finance Minister, Asad Omar.

At the end of the summit, the women representatives of their respective chambers in Pakistan briefed the newsmen about the declaration made during 3-day summit. Through declaration, the women presidents have made 10 demands to be submitted to the government for acceptance.

Earlier on, the president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, Malik Shahid Saleem informed about the declaration points taken by heads of women chambers at the 3-day summit. He told that the summit demanded information regarding CPEC Phase-II, its objectives and benefits be made known to the women chambers through presentation, briefing and seminars at the earliest by planning commission of Pakistan.

Through the second declaration , the APWCCI presidents called upon the government for introducing the financing facilities both short term/long term loans at relaxed terms in the upcoming annual budget of 2019-20 for women.

Proposing further in the declaration, they urged the government for directing State Bank of Pakistan to disseminate the information among the women chambers about the new financial schemes for SMEs and women led businesses. The government should also assure for taking women chambers on board while developing the SME policy. Moreover, the women business representatives demanded equal financial grants to women of rural and urban areas. The grants be provided by government (Rs1,000,000) should be from EDF enabling women chambers to sustain.

Similarly, the women chambers be facilitated in all national and international exhibitions, stall acquisitions and trade delegations through TDAP.

Last but not the least the presidents demanded relaxation in policies for establishing new women chambers all across Pakistan.