People are talking about —

— the restoration of the space around Empress Market in Karachi and how after years of being hidden by encroachments the beautiful heritage building can now be seen and admired. People wonder why successive administrations allowed the encroachments to take place and realise that corruption and political expediency had a major hand in defacing the property, so hats off to the SC for ordering a cleanup and trying to bring back the glory of the city.

— the advertisement issued by a government institute in Hyderabad that only persons of a minority faith should apply for jobs in the sanitary department and how it is not only derogatory; discriminatory and divisive but also against the constitution of the country. People say when there is need to allocate a quota for a special category of individuals this must be applied to all managerial tiers and not just janitorial work.

— the inhumane manner in which stray dogs are removed from the streets of our cities and how the administration needs to adopt methods that do not make the animals suffer. People say animal welfare shelters are usually better equipped to deal with the problem and advice of those who run them should be taken so that a solution is found and also that the public, especially youngsters, are made aware that dogs don’t bite unless they are mistreated.

— the news that Basant would be celebrated in the spring; the joyful reaction of the public as well as the manufacturers of all items related to the sport and how the bubble of happiness burst as the administration was reminded it was a banned event. People say officials should make sure of facts and figures before making statements instead of retracting them later, especially on affairs that involve disappointing the public.

— the murder of a woman by her brothers because a ‘spiritual’ quack told them she was possessed by evil spirits so they should get rid of her and how such incidents are common among the ignorant masses. People say until there’s a well planned campaign to educate the illiterate on such issues, this kind of behaviour will rule the roost, so public service messages and short talks by religious scholars should be included in messages in media programs and mosques.

— the fact that the apex court has taken up the issue of family planning and how it is a vital need of the country because of the ballooning figures about the population of the country. People say successive governments have put this issue on the back burner and directed their priorities to non important development projects where kick backs and graft are the order of the day but hopefully now corrective measures will be taken.

— the news that another artiste had been murdered in KP, allegedly because she had refused to marry the culprit, which appears to be the excuse of choice for those carrying out these murderous acts but makes people think it’s probably a twisted mindset. To support her family the girl used to dance at weddings accompanied by her brother chaperone, not out of choice but necessity, as she was not educated and it was the easy option available. — I.H.