Who is responsible for heavy fee in private schools?

ISLAMABAD: Geo News will present special show today (Sunday) at 8:00pm to shed light on the heavy fees of private schools.

The participants will discuss judgement of the Supreme Court in which the private schools were ordered to reduce fees. But now let’s see whether the private educational institutions will implement SC order and whether only private schools owners are responsible for heavy fee or responsibility should be fixed on the government too.

The participants will also discuss why the parents are compelled to send their children to schools by paying heavy fee and when the state will fulfil its promise of providing inexpensive and standard education to all.

Education Minister Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Chairman All Sindh Private Association Haider Ali, Member Parents Association Faisal Siddiqui, representative of Textbook Publishers Association and The Citizen Foundation School (TCF) DG Asfandyar Inayat will express their views on the issue in the special show.