close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2018

No problem if you are rich: Fawad

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
December 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry reacted strongly to the death and chained body of former Sargodha University official Mian Javed, saying if you are poor or from middle class, then to keep your soul confined, your body will be kept in chains.

In tweets, the minister said if you were powerful and rich, then there was no problem. In larger interest of democracy, your bungalow in the Ministers Enclave would be then declared jail.

“And, you may benefit from using the green belt in front of your bungalow in the name of security and then do audit of the government as well,” Fawad wrote.

The minister also wrote, “and , yes, if you are poor or from middle class, then to keep your soul confined, your body will be kept in chains for exhibition so that people get a lesson from it.” A day earlier, pictures of the body of Mian Javed went viral on social media with handcuffs still on and were severely criticised on social media. The NAB had arrested Javed earlier in October along with former Sargodha University vice-chancellor Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry and four other university officials. According to the anti-corruption watchdog, the suspects were accused of receiving millions in bribes for allowing third parties to establish illegal sub-campuses.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story