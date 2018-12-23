No problem if you are rich: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry reacted strongly to the death and chained body of former Sargodha University official Mian Javed, saying if you are poor or from middle class, then to keep your soul confined, your body will be kept in chains.

In tweets, the minister said if you were powerful and rich, then there was no problem. In larger interest of democracy, your bungalow in the Ministers Enclave would be then declared jail.

“And, you may benefit from using the green belt in front of your bungalow in the name of security and then do audit of the government as well,” Fawad wrote.

The minister also wrote, “and , yes, if you are poor or from middle class, then to keep your soul confined, your body will be kept in chains for exhibition so that people get a lesson from it.” A day earlier, pictures of the body of Mian Javed went viral on social media with handcuffs still on and were severely criticised on social media. The NAB had arrested Javed earlier in October along with former Sargodha University vice-chancellor Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry and four other university officials. According to the anti-corruption watchdog, the suspects were accused of receiving millions in bribes for allowing third parties to establish illegal sub-campuses.