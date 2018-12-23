Geo Super to telecast all PSL-4 matches live

KARACHI: Geo Super will telecast all matches of Pakistan Super League-4 (PSL-4) as the company which purchased broadcast rights of PSL-4 season has made Pakistan’s first private sports channel as its official broadcaster.

Now the fans of cricket will watch all matches of PSL-4 live on Geo Super. While talking to the Geo News, Ahsan Idris, CEO of the company which purchased broadcasting rights of the event, said that today is a big day for them. He said that they had old partnership with the PCB and they had also purchased these rights in 2016.

Ahsan that PSL had become second big league of the world due to marketing and managing team of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He said that their sharing and partnership with Geo Sports will lead this league to the new destinations of successes.