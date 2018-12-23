Ashiana scam: NAB files supplementary reference against Shahbaz, 12 others

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday filed a supplementary reference in an accountability court against PML-N President and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Shahbaz Sharif and 12 others in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case.

Former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kiyani brother of former Army Chief Ashfaque Parvez Kiyani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Khan Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Shahd Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt are the nominated accused in the reference.

The supplementary reference consists of more than thousand pages and three volumes.

NAB, in the reference, accused Shahbaz Sharif of misusing his authority which resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units.

NAB, in the reference, alleged that Shahbaz Sharif, in connivance with former DG LDA Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to an illegible proxy. Moreover, Shahbaz usurped the powers of Board of Directors of Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) and transferred the project of Ashiana-e-Iqbal from PLDC to LDA. The illegal acts of former chief minister caused a loss to the state exchequer amounting to Rs660 million and also led to an escalation of the project cost by approximately Rs. 3.39 billion, the reference further read.

As per the National Accountability Bureau, the Ashiana Housing project was awarded to Chaudhry Latif and Sons after approval from the PLDC Board of Directors and through open bidding. The contract was awarded to the said company on January 24, 2013 and a sum of Rs 75 million was paid to the construction firm as advance mobilisation. Chaudhry Latif and Sons started their construction work and no other bidder challenged the award of the contract within 15 days as per PEPRA rules.

However, as per NAB on February 25, 2013, Shahbaz illegally ordered an inquiry on a bogus complaint and constituted an inquiry committee headed by Tariq Bajwa to look into any wrongdoing in awarding the contract. Bajwa, the then finance secretary, completed the audit and submitted his report on March 5, 2013. As per the committee report, the contract was awarded as per PEPRA rules with some minor irregularities. NAB claims that Shahbaz illegally assumed the powers of PLDC Board of Directors and referred the matter to the Anti-Corruption Establishment with the help of co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad.

As per NAB, Bajwa, the then finance secretary, completed the audit and submitted his report on March 5, 2013. As per the committee report, the contract was awarded as per PEPRA rules with some minor irregularities. Moreover, according to the NAB investigation, the bogus complaint was filed by the Canpro Services Private Limited which paid bribe worth millions to Fawad, the-then secretary implementation, to cancel the contract.

It is pertinent to mention that the Canpro Services Private Limited is said to be owned by Kamran Kiani – the brother of former army chief Ashfaq Parvez Kiani. The NAB has alleged that Shahbaz, while chairing a meeting, illegally ordered the transfer of Ashiana project to the LDA from PLDC which was constituted to complete projects like Ashiana and only its Board of Directors had the authority to take decision. After getting the project, the LDA handed over the Ashiana project to Bismillah Engineering, which is a proxy company of Paragon City allegedly owned by Saad Rafique.