Punjab govt to serve people beyond their expectations, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said it is time the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make new Pakistan was materialised.

Imran has laid the foundation of a big change by appointing the chief minister from a remote area which is deprived of basic facilities, the chief m minister said. “I thank Imran Khan from the bottom of my heart for this gesture and we are working wholeheartedly to materialise the dream of New Pakistan. I keep my doors open to the public and efforts are being made to improve the performance of departments to materialise the dream of new Pakistan” said Buzdar while addressing the ceremony held to review the 100-day performance of the PTI government in Punjab in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Briefing the prime minister, Buzdar said every member of his team deserved praise for the 100-day plant.

The status quo has broken in Punjab first time in decades due to selfless leadership and 22 years of political struggle of Imran Khan, he said. He said “The office of the chief minister is a matter of honour for me but it is also a challenge for me because expectations of the people are very high.”

He stated that problems in Punjab were numerous but the resources were limited. He said the PTI’s determination was above all of them. “We will serve the people of Punjab more than their expectations. He said he and his team had worked without any break and put Punjab in the right direction.

He told the prime minister that the executive committees had been formed at the federal and provincial level to accomplish the promise of creation of South Punjab province on administrative grounds. In the first phase, independent secretariat will start functioning from July 1, 2019. The first time in the history of the province, indiscriminate action against encroachments has been launched and more than 100,000 acres of land worth about Rs171 billion had been retrieved in the first 100 days. He said the PM understood the problems of the people and presented the idea of Panaghas (shelter homes) for the homeless people.

“We have immediately set up shelter homes on his directions where food, security and basic health facilities are being provided to the people”, said Sardar Usman Buzdar. The buildings of Panaghas are in the construction phase at five places in Lahore and Rawalpindi. “We will set up similar shelter homes in all 36 districts in phases”, he added.

The chief minister said the committee on police reforms had started its work. The practical steps have been started to provide homes to the people under the PM’s housing scheme “Apna Ghar” and the process of giving interest-free loans up to Rs0.5 million had been started with the collaboration of Akhuwat. The Punjab Skill Development Authority has been set up to accomplish the promise of enabling people to earn livelihood while four technical universities are also being set up. The new industrial policy has been approved under which eight new economic zones will be set up, creating job opportunities for more than 1.2 million youths, said Buzdar.

He said new agriculture policy in Punjab had been finalised which aimed at the welfare of farmers. First water policy and water master plan are also being formed. Small dams will be constructed, the CM said.

He said the scope of the Insaaf Health Cards would be extended to the whole province after its start in 17 districts. A plan for necessary reforms in higher education has been finalised. He said the PTI government had also got the credit of posting more and more women on the administrative posts in Punjab. An authority is being set up to provide clean drinking water to villages and cities.

Under the “Clean and Green Punjab” campaign about 12.5 million plants have been planted in 100 days while 1.9 million plants have been planted through Forest Department.

The CM said, “I personally supervised CM Complaint Cell and we have addressed 50,000 complaints concerning Punjab under the PM Pakistan Citizen Portal.” The annual sports calendar is being formed for the promotion of sports in Punjab under which sports events will be organised at every level. Sports leagues will be held at educational institutions.

Buzdar said new cultural policy had been formed in Punjab and work on Alhmra School of Performing Art started. The Artist Health Insurance is also being introduced and a proposal for setting up a Sufi university in Punjab is also being reviewed. “We have decided to hold horse and cattle show in a unique way again”, he said.

The chief minister said the Advisory Council for Good Governance had been set up first time in Punjab. As many as 14,000 km long roads from farms to markets will be constructed under the CM Rural Roads Programme. Usman Buzdar said the PTI government would get the honour of record legislation in the history.