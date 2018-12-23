KP CM promises to serve people with devotion

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Saturday that the people of the entire Malakand division overwhelmingly voted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to power for the second consecutive term and promised it would serve them with dedication. He was addressing the people at an open Kutchehry in Matta tehsil in Swat district. The people individually and collectively apprised the chief minister of their problems. Mahmood Khan listened to their problems and directed the officials to resolve them as expeditiously as possible. The chief minister said that the people of Swat suffered man-made and natural calamities in the recent past. He said the people sacrificed everything and now there was a new opening for the development of Swat. He assured the people that his government would strictly follow the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would overcome all challenges and crises. “We will work in each and every sphere of life and all public sectors are being sensitised to redress grievances of the people,” he said. Mahmood Khan said that he was fully aware of the problems of entire Malakand division and would resolve them on priority basis. By Our Correspondent