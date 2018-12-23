28,000 litre smuggled diesel seized

KARACHI: The anti-smuggling organisation of the Model Customs Collectorate Preventive, Karachi on Saturday seized over 28,000 litres of allegedly smuggled diesel in the Dhabeji area. According to a Customs spokesperson, the anti-smuggling force seized 28,000 to 30,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel from various illegal pumps and dumping sites. The pumps had concealed the smuggled diesel in specially designed tanks on their premises. Four illegal filling stations and pumps were sealed in Dhabeji after the discoveries of smuggled diesel. The spokesperson added that one Toyota Surf was also impounded during the operation bearing the registration no. BD.1848. Further investigations are under way.