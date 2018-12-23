10 of a family faint after eating ‘toxic’ rice

NANKANA SAHIB: Ten members of a family fainted after eating ‘toxic’ rice here at village Lagran on Saturday.

Ten members of Khuram's family, including Hasnain, Qamar Batool, Unaira, Javeria, Mahal and Munaza fainted when they ate rice. Rescue-1122 Nankana shifted them to the THQ hospital Shahkot.

CRIME TO BE ELIMINATED: DPO: District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Naveed Saturday said every step would be taken to eliminate crime from the district.

Talking to a delegation of Press Club Nankana led by its president Chaudhry Afzal Haq Khan, the DPO said crackdown had been launched on proclaimed offenders (POs), drug dealers and gamblers.

He said the police would help the people round-the-clock. The DPO urged the masses to cooperate with police to curb crime.

FIA arrests 6 human traffickers

Our correspondent

GUJRANWALA: FIA teams Saturday arrested six more human traffickers from different areas. According to FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel, the FIA teams arrested accused Sami Ullah, Nadeem, Muhammad Nazir, Fakhar Abbas, Irfan and Khaliur Rehman from Sialkot, Narowal and Gujranwala areas.