3 of a family killed in van-car collision

SARGODHA: Three people, including a child, were killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident in the limits of Bhalwal police station.

Police said Saturday that Rashid Mehmood, a resident of Wazirabad, along with his five family members, was heading towards Islamabad in a car via motorway when a recklessly driven van collided with their vehicle at Salam Interchange.

As a result, Rashid, his wife Kaneez Bibi and a six-year-old were killed on the spot while Muhammad Munir, Sidra Ashraf and another were injured. The injured were shifted to the THQ hospital. The police have registered a case.

Murderer awarded death sentence: Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ashfaq Gujjar awarded death sentence to an accused in a murder case registered with Sadr police station.

Muhammad Imran, a resident of Jauharabad, along with four accomplices Naqeeb Iqbal, Mushtaq, Ramzan and Saddar Din, had killed Muhammad Mumtaz over an enmity on June 9, 2016.

The court awarded death sentence to Imran along with a fine of Rs 400,000. However, the court acquitted four other accused, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

Two booked for

forging documents: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered a case against two persons for forging documents of building design to save fee charges. The ACE authorities said Saturday that Mirza Waheed Aftab, owner of a car showroom, constructed building at 16 kanal in 2007 and approved the building design from the TMA authorities.

The total fee of building design was Rs 5,614,245 of the constructed area but in collusion with former building inspector Muhammad Riaz, the showroom owner had prepared fake documents and deposited only Rs 201,871, thus causing a loss of Rs 5,312,375 to the national exchequer.

On the direction of ACE Regional Director Asim Raza, an inquiry was conducted by ACE Deputy Director (Investigation) Uroojul Hassan and Superintendent Nisar Ahmad Joyea. In the light of inquiry report, a case has been registered against Muhammad Riaz and Mirza Waheed Aftab.—APP