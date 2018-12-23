Five dead in DR Congo landslide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BUKAVU: Four women and a child died when a landslide flattened their houses after heavy rain in Bukavu in eastern DR Congo, local sources said Saturday. “Five dead bodies have been found in Kadutu commune after a landslip following torrential rain” overnight, local civil representative Hypocrate Marume told AFP. He said the victims were four women and a small boy — a tally confirmed by mayor Munyole Kashama — adding searches for further bodies were under way. Kashama said at least four people had been injured. A landslide last year killed 40 people in a fishing village in the northeastern region of Ituri.
