close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
REUTERS
December 23, 2018

Five dead in DR Congo landslide

World

REUTERS
December 23, 2018

BUKAVU: Four women and a child died when a landslide flattened their houses after heavy rain in Bukavu in eastern DR Congo, local sources said Saturday. “Five dead bodies have been found in Kadutu commune after a landslip following torrential rain” overnight, local civil representative Hypocrate Marume told AFP. He said the victims were four women and a small boy — a tally confirmed by mayor Munyole Kashama — adding searches for further bodies were under way. Kashama said at least four people had been injured. A landslide last year killed 40 people in a fishing village in the northeastern region of Ituri.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World