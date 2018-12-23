US photographer Bruce Weber faces new accusations of harassment

NEW YORK: American fashion photographer Bruce Weber, who was accused of sexual harassment by a former model last year, faced five more accusations on Friday.

Weber, who worked for Vogue and helped forge the image of such brands as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Abercrombie & Fitch, had been accused of molesting Jason Boyce in December 2014. “Today we filed a new federal court lawsuit on behalf of five additional men, all models, with strikingly similar allegations against Mr Weber,” Lisa Bloom, who is representing them, said in a statement. “The new case was filed under the federal sex trafficking law, which has recently been interpreted to prohibit ‘casting couch’ behavior in which a powerful person sexually exploits a vulnerable job applicant for his own sexual gratification,” Bloom said. Weber, along with Terry Richardson and Mario Testino, is one of the great fashion photographers to be accused of sexual assault in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Major magazines with which they worked have since ended all collaboration.