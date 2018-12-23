Perry helps Sydney Sixers pick up fifth win

SYDNEY: Ellyse Perry’s scintillating ton helped Sydney Sixers trounce Brisbane Heat by 11 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (December 22). Perry smashed an unbeaten 103 off 64 to lift the side to 163 for 3 before Heat were restricted to 155 for 7.

Opting to bat, Sixers lost Alyssa Healy with just eight runs on the board. Ashleigh Gardner and Perry scored 75 for the second wicket to lay the perfect platform for a late onslaught. There was a handy contribution from Erin Burns too but it was Perry that made all the difference with her breathtaking strokeplay. In the chase, Heat were 58 for 1 in the seventh over before they lost their way. Beth Mooney and Sammy-Jo Johnson helped the team recover from an early blow but failed to carry on and buld a significant stand.

Brief scores: Sydney Sixers 166/3 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 103*) beat Brisbane Heat 155/7 in 20 overs (Jess Jonassen 33; Erin Burns 2-9) by 11 runs

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, Perth: Danielle Wyatt, Jessica Duffin and Amy Satterthwaite made quick work of Perth Scorchers’ under-par total of 122 on what looked a good deck for batting. Despite losing Sophie Molineux inside the first over itself, Wyatt (27 off 22) and Duffin (35 off 31) strung together a 54-run stand in quick time, before Duffin and Satterthwaite (26 off 25) put on another 43-run stand to put the visitors on the brink of victory.

Nicole Bolton struck back with three quick wickets towards the end causing a mini-wobble, but with just six runs required at that stage, it only delayed the inevitable a little longer. Earlier in the day, Perth, put into bat, just couldn’t get going with the bat. Skipper Meg Lanning, opening the innings, fell for a 16-ball 11. Amy Ellen Jones (23 off 28) and Heather Graham (42 off 41) steadied the ship, taking their time in the 53-run stand, but then fell in quick succession just when it was time to accelerate and some relentless death bowling meant the lower middle-order too couldn’t get going rightaway.

Brief scores: Perth Scorchers 122/6 in 20 overs (Heather Graham 42, Amy Ellen Jones 23; Lea Tahuhu 2-12, Maitlan Brown 2-25) lost to Melbourne Renegades 123/6 in 17.1 overs (Jessica Duffin 35, Danielle Wyatt 27; Nicole Bolton 3-28) by 4 wickets.