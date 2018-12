Wahdat Eaglets march into quarters

LAHORE: Wahdat Eaglets marched into quarterfinal after beating Sabzazar Lions by 183 runs in 16th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament played at Wahdat Colony Ground.

Scores: Wahdat Eaglets 314 all out in 39.5 overs (Mudasar Nazar 80, Taqi Haider 66, Zahid Khan 45, Sawab Khan 44, Naveed Ahmed 11, Sabtain 3/56, M Waseem 3/25). Sabzazar Lions 131/9 in 38.1 overs (Manzoor Hussain 45, Hafiz Ihsan 19, M Umer 11, Sabtain 10, Shahzaib 3/21, Nayer Abbas 2/17).