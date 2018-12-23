6-day U-16 winter training programme starts tomorrow

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has chalked out a comprehensive 6-day coaching/training programme for under-16 players during winter vacations across the province.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, in a statement on Saturday, said Sports Board Punjab is launching this training programme at educational institutions to engage young players of the province in healthy sports activities during winter vacations. “Young players should improve their games during winter vacations,” he added.

According to programme, all the 36 Districts Sports Officers (DSOs) of the province have been advised to organize training camps from Dec 24 to 29 in the given games in their respective districts. As many as 20 players will participate in every camp under the supervision of Sports Board Punjab’s coaches. All the DSOs of the province have been asked to prepare a complete report of the winter vacations camp along with pictorial evidence and send it to the SBP office by January 1, 2019.

Following is the district-wise detail of winter vacations.

Lahore: Bodybuilding, weightlifting, swimming, volleyball, Physical Fitness training

Kasur: Hockey, football

Sheikhupura: Hockey, wrestling

Nankana Sahib: Hockey, boxing

Gujranwala: Football, squash

Hafizabad: Taekwondo cricket

Sialkot: Lawn tennis, bodybuilding

Narowal: Football, boxing

Mandi Bahauddin: Volleyball

Gujrat: Athletics, Lawn tennis

Rawalpindi: Athletics, squash

Chakwal: Baseball, hockey

Attock: Baseball

Jhelum: Table tennis, boxing

Sargodha: Hockey, football

Khushab: Hockey

Mianwali: Athletics

Bhakkar: Handball

Faisalabad: Lawn tennis, athletics

Jhang: Swimming, athletics

Chiniot: Badminton, hockey

TT Singh: Hockey, touch ball, pentathlon

Multan: Hockey, football

Lodhran: Hockey, table tennis

Vehari: Hockey

Khanewal: Hockey

DG Khan: Badminton

Rajanpur: Football

Layyah: Badminton

Muzaffargarh: Basketball

Bahawalpur: Swimming, squash

Bahawalnagar: Badminton, table tennis

Rahimyar Khan: Athletics, basketball

Sahiwal: Table tennis, karate

Pakpattan: Hockey

Okara: Badminton, football.