6-day U-16 winter training programme starts tomorrow

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has chalked out a comprehensive 6-day coaching/training programme for under-16 players during winter vacations across the province.
DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, in a statement on Saturday, said Sports Board Punjab is launching this training programme at educational institutions to engage young players of the province in healthy sports activities during winter vacations. “Young players should improve their games during winter vacations,” he added.
According to programme, all the 36 Districts Sports Officers (DSOs) of the province have been advised to organize training camps from Dec 24 to 29 in the given games in their respective districts. As many as 20 players will participate in every camp under the supervision of Sports Board Punjab’s coaches. All the DSOs of the province have been asked to prepare a complete report of the winter vacations camp along with pictorial evidence and send it to the SBP office by January 1, 2019.
Following is the district-wise detail of winter vacations.
Lahore: Bodybuilding, weightlifting, swimming, volleyball, Physical Fitness training
Kasur: Hockey, football
Sheikhupura: Hockey, wrestling
Nankana Sahib: Hockey, boxing
Gujranwala: Football, squash
Hafizabad: Taekwondo cricket
Sialkot: Lawn tennis, bodybuilding
Narowal: Football, boxing
Mandi Bahauddin: Volleyball
Gujrat: Athletics, Lawn tennis
Rawalpindi: Athletics, squash
Chakwal: Baseball, hockey
Attock: Baseball
Jhelum: Table tennis, boxing
Sargodha: Hockey, football
Khushab: Hockey
Mianwali: Athletics
Bhakkar: Handball
Faisalabad: Lawn tennis, athletics
Jhang: Swimming, athletics
Chiniot: Badminton, hockey
TT Singh: Hockey, touch ball, pentathlon
Multan: Hockey, football
Lodhran: Hockey, table tennis
Vehari: Hockey
Khanewal: Hockey
DG Khan: Badminton
Rajanpur: Football
Layyah: Badminton
Muzaffargarh: Basketball
Bahawalpur: Swimming, squash
Bahawalnagar: Badminton, table tennis
Rahimyar Khan: Athletics, basketball
Sahiwal: Table tennis, karate
Pakpattan: Hockey
Okara: Badminton, football.
