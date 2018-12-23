Leonard leads Raptors over Cavs, Bucks down Celtics

LOS ANGELES: Kawhi Leonard and OG Anunoby stepped up Friday as the injury-hit Toronto Raptors improved their NBA-leading record with a “businesslike” 126-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Leonard scored 37 points and Anunoby tied his career high with 21 as the Raptors posted a wire-to-wire victory that pushed their record to 25-9.

The victory came despite the absences of star point guard Kyle Lowry, swingman Danny Green and big men Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas.

Leonard scored 15 points in the third quarter, bulling his way to the basket over and over to post his ninth 30-point game of the season.

Anunoby produced two key baskets in the fourth quarter, including a monster dunk that helped propel the Raptors to their 14th game of the season of 120 points or more.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby could have done even more if not for foul trouble that limited his minutes.

Given the absences, Nurse said he was satisfied with his team’s performance.

“Offensively, I thought we played the right way,” he said. “If we could shoot it a little better, our assist numbers would be up.